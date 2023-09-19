Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 478.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 337.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider James Loerop purchased 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,478.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Loerop bought 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 44.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

