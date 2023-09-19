Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Raised to $67.00 at Raymond James

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VTLE. TheStreet raised Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $39.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vital Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

NYSE:VTLE opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.28. Vital Energy had a net margin of 57.79% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $335.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 17.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $129,151,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $15,542,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $9,441,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

