Apple’s (AAPL) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $167.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

Shares of AAPL opened at $177.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.70 and a 200-day moving average of $175.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

