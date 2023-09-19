Analyzing DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) & Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

DNB Bank ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Banco de Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. DNB Bank ASA pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco de Chile pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco de Chile has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Banco de Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

1.1% of Banco de Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Banco de Chile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Banco de Chile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $10.21 billion N/A $3.42 billion $2.28 8.85 Banco de Chile $3.35 billion 3.16 $1.59 billion $3.06 6.86

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Chile. Banco de Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNB Bank ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Banco de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 25.61% 13.64% 1.03% Banco de Chile 33.67% 26.68% 2.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DNB Bank ASA and Banco de Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banco de Chile 0 1 1 0 2.50

Banco de Chile has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.34%. Given Banco de Chile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than DNB Bank ASA.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats DNB Bank ASA on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards. It also provides leasing, factoring, and foreign trade services; international and treasury banking services; and financial advisory services. In addition, the company offers liquidity management services, debt instruments, and derivative contracts and leases, as well as financial transaction and currency trading services; and securities brokerage, mutual funds management, wholesale customer, investment banking and management, and insurance brokerage services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporate clients, and large companies. Banco de Chile was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

