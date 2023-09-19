Head to Head Comparison: George Risk Industries (RSKIA) & Its Rivals

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare George Risk Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares George Risk Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Risk Industries 31.19% 12.14% 10.98% George Risk Industries Competitors -26.45% -27.50% -8.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares George Risk Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio George Risk Industries $19.98 million $4.76 million 9.51 George Risk Industries Competitors $400.02 million -$30.42 million -12.93

Dividends

George Risk Industries’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than George Risk Industries. George Risk Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

George Risk Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. George Risk Industries pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 31.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of George Risk Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for George Risk Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Risk Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A George Risk Industries Competitors 111 417 847 39 2.58

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.24%. Given George Risk Industries’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe George Risk Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

George Risk Industries has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, George Risk Industries’ competitors have a beta of -8.21, suggesting that their average stock price is 921% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

George Risk Industries beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About George Risk Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers. Its products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. The company serves security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards. George Risk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Kimball, Nebraska.

