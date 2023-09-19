CalAmp (CAMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.90 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%. On average, analysts expect CalAmp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CalAmp Stock Down 6.2 %

CalAmp stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CAMP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on CalAmp from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Institutional Trading of CalAmp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 10.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 75.4% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 206,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Featured Articles

