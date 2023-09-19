Contrasting Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) & Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Admiral Group and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Admiral Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Lemonade 3 3 0 0 1.50

Lemonade has a consensus target price of $17.06, suggesting a potential upside of 35.96%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Admiral Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Admiral Group N/A N/A N/A $1.07 28.05 Lemonade $256.70 million 3.41 -$297.80 million ($4.22) -2.97

This table compares Admiral Group and Lemonade’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Admiral Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Admiral Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Admiral Group and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Admiral Group N/A N/A N/A Lemonade -79.54% -34.23% -17.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Admiral Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Lemonade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Admiral Group beats Lemonade on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Admiral Group

(Get Free Report)

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers its insurance product and services under the Admiral, Admiral Money, Apparent, Balumba, Bell, Compare.com, ConTe.it, Diamond, Elephant, Elephant Auto, Gladiator, L'Olivier, Qualitas Auto, and Veygo brands. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About Lemonade

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.