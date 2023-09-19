Contrasting Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express (Cayman) 22.08% 15.21% 10.36% Freightos N/A 5.02% 2.46%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 0 4 0 3.00 Freightos 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ZTO Express (Cayman) and Freightos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 38.07%. Freightos has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 288.89%. Given Freightos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freightos is more favorable than ZTO Express (Cayman).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and Freightos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express (Cayman) $5.13 billion 2.98 $987.22 million $1.43 17.52 Freightos $19.08 million 1.80 -$24.70 million N/A N/A

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats Freightos on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Freightos

(Get Free Report)

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, the company provides digital customs brokerage services. Freightos Limited is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.