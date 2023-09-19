Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Jiayin Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Jiayin Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JFIN opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 104.51%. The company had revenue of $176.22 million for the quarter.

Jiayin Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Jiayin Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Jiayin Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

See Also

