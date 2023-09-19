The Property Franchise Group PLC (TPFG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.60 on October 6th

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance

Shares of TPFG stock opened at GBX 283.25 ($3.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,210.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 269.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 283.43. The Property Franchise Group has a 1 year low of GBX 207 ($2.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 341.76 ($4.23).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 470 ($5.82) to GBX 449 ($5.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.82) target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

About The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Property Franchising and Financial Services. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, sales, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

Featured Stories

