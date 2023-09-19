Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Grows By 12.6%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,800 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 338,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

Intevac Stock Down 4.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $7.54.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

