Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Grows By 12.6%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVACGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,800 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 338,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $7.54.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

