Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Grows By 12.6%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,800 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 338,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.
View Our Latest Report on IVAC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac
Intevac Stock Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $7.54.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million.
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intevac
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Nikola’s Stock Could Double in Price Within Weeks
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Drones Can Lift AeroVironment Shares To New Heights
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- On Holding Gets Back Into the Race After Gapping Down
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.