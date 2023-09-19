Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of -288.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE:DX opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

