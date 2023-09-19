Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years. Redwood Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 71.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

NYSE RWT opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

