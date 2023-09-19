Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 29th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0764 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EVG stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $11.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 825.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

