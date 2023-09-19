Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE AIF opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Tactical Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,383 shares during the period.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

