Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Malaga Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MLGF opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.52. Malaga Financial has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $24.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter.

About Malaga Financial

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, land, business banking, consumer, and personal loans, as well as single and multi-family residential mortgage loans.

