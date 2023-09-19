Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 29th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0805 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ETY opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETY. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 41,617 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

