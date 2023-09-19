Harworth Group plc (HWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HWG opened at GBX 108.12 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £350.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,188.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.11. Harworth Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97.84 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 131.50 ($1.63).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.23) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

