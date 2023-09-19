Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on September 29th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

ETB opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $16.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

