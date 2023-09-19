Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 29th

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $9.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,313.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,499,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,893,929.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
