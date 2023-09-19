Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 29th

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,313.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,499,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,893,929.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENX. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 348,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 3,563.7% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 98,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

