JPMorgan European Growth & Income (JEGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.05 on October 27th

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of LON JEGI opened at GBX 92.92 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.51. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 73.40 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 99.80 ($1.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 20.49 and a current ratio of 20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £403.34 million, a PE ratio of -238.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Get JPMorgan European Growth & Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan European Growth & Income

In other JPMorgan European Growth & Income news, insider Alexander Lennard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £18,800 ($23,287.50). Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.