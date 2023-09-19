James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Up 12.5% in August

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 300,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

James River Group Price Performance

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. James River Group has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 163.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after buying an additional 857,178 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the first quarter worth about $9,219,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of James River Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 275,981 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 274,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in James River Group by 1,833.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 257,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

