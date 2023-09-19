Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $17.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio purchased 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $63,088.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
