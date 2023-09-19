Ingenta plc (LON:ING) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ingenta Stock Performance
Shares of Ingenta stock opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.52) on Tuesday. Ingenta has a 12-month low of GBX 90.03 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.95 ($1.67). The stock has a market cap of £17.81 million, a P/E ratio of 765.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 113.76.
Ingenta Company Profile
