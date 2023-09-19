Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,241 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 634.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,771,000 after acquiring an additional 889,714 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after acquiring an additional 395,760 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after acquiring an additional 390,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $12,514,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 212,951 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHAK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $138,811.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at $454,858.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Trading Up 1.7 %

Shake Shack stock opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.66 and a beta of 1.72. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $80.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.