Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BXP opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.40. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.67%.

Boston Properties Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

