Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 165.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 857,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. TD Cowen cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.44.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

