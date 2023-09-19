Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,312 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

