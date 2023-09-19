Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 38,547 NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,547 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 509,376 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,370 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 221,803 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 258,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NG. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NG opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 40.75, a current ratio of 40.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

