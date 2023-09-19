FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 90.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 910.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.92.

IDEX Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $212.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average is $215.27. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $195.27 and a 1 year high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.