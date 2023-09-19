FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,991,235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 844.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,920,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ELV opened at $442.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $456.14 and its 200 day moving average is $458.80. The stock has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

