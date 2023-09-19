FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,085 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Entegris by 187.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.80 million. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

