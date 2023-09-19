2,639 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Bought by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,639 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Perficient by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.74. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.93.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $231.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.28 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. Analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

