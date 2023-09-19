719 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $257.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.81. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $309.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.83 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

