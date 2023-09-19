First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lowered its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.5 %

FCNCA stock opened at $1,337.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,384.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,172.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,512.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

