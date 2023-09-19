First Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First American Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

First American Financial stock opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.78%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

