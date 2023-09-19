First Bank & Trust Sells 1,649 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $228.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.98.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

