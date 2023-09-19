First Bank & Trust Makes New $254,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,697 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $72.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,995,850 shares of company stock worth $221,526,369 over the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

