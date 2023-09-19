First Bank & Trust Takes Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,171,000 after purchasing an additional 332,077 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,863,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,394,000 after buying an additional 2,272,515 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth $61,780,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,492,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,036,000 after buying an additional 259,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 7.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,810,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,508,000 after buying an additional 569,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Sabre Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ SABR opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.78. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $7.92.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $737.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 242,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,615.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 175,000 shares of company stock worth $936,250 and have sold 300,000 shares worth $1,570,000. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

