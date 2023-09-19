First Bank & Trust Lowers Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

First Bank & Trust lessened its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in FormFactor by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in FormFactor by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

FormFactor Price Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $155.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. Research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

