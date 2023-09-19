First Bank & Trust Raises Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $129,106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,371,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,021 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,169.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,453.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,169.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $163,835 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 101.04%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.