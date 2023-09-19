Platform Technology Partners Buys New Shares in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GAB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 674.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

GAB opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $6.19.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.