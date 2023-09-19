Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,132 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,132 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 236.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 24,039 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 107.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average is $76.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

