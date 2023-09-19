Head to Head Survey: Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) vs. Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP)

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) and Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolv Technologies and Hauppauge Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $55.19 million 15.27 -$86.41 million ($0.97) -5.79 Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hauppauge Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolv Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Evolv Technologies and Hauppauge Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hauppauge Digital has a beta of -2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 374% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Evolv Technologies and Hauppauge Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hauppauge Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evolv Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.87, indicating a potential upside of 39.98%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than Hauppauge Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Hauppauge Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evolv Technologies beats Hauppauge Digital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Hauppauge Digital

Hauppauge Digital Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various consumer electronic hardware and software products that link TV and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. The company offers TV receivers and tuners, including Broadway that connects to a TV signal and then transmits that TV signal through a Wi-Fi network or the Internet; digital TV receivers and hybrid analog/digital TV receivers, which enable a PC user to watch digital television in a resizable window on a PC or laptop screen; PCTV systems TV tuner products that allow users to view television programming on their computers; and analog TV tuners. It also provides video recorder products, such as USB-Live2, a standard definition video recorder used to record video tapes and other types of video into a PC; HD PVR 2, a kit for gamers to record high definition videos; HD PVR, a high-definition video recorder for making compressed video recordings, as well as to record old home video tapes into an AVCHD format; and Colossus to record high definition video from a cable TV or satellite set top box. In addition, the company offers other software products comprising WinTV application, a PC based TV watching, pause, and recoding application; WinTV Extend software product, a PC based Internet video server that streams live TV or other video content to remote devices; Impact video capture board for PC based video conferencing and video capture in industrial applications; MediaMVP-HD, a Linux-based digital media device that link TV sets and PCs; and MediaMVP to watch and listen to PC-based videos, music, and pictures on a TV set through a home network, as well as provides an on-TV-screen display of media directory listings. The company sells its products through retailers, PC manufacturers, and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Hauppauge Digital Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

