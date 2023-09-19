Head-To-Head Contrast: APT Systems (APTY) vs. The Competition

APT Systems (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Free Report) is one of 295 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare APT Systems to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for APT Systems and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APT Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A APT Systems Competitors 364 1485 3402 32 2.59

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 32.76%. Given APT Systems’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe APT Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio APT Systems N/A N/A -0.07 APT Systems Competitors $421.44 million -$10.33 million 879.87

This table compares APT Systems and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

APT Systems’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than APT Systems. APT Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares APT Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APT Systems N/A N/A N/A APT Systems Competitors -36.79% -46.81% -8.05%

Summary

APT Systems rivals beat APT Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About APT Systems

APT Systems, Inc., a fintech company, creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for charting the financial markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

