Analyzing Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) & Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) and Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Materials and Ibstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Materials 21.82% 40.68% 17.18% Ibstock N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Eagle Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Eagle Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Materials 1 1 6 0 2.63 Ibstock 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eagle Materials and Ibstock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Eagle Materials currently has a consensus price target of $199.80, suggesting a potential upside of 14.89%. Given Eagle Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eagle Materials is more favorable than Ibstock.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eagle Materials and Ibstock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Materials $2.15 billion 2.87 $461.54 million $13.11 13.27 Ibstock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eagle Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Ibstock.

Summary

Eagle Materials beats Ibstock on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures. It also manufactures and sells recycled paperboard to gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters, as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades. In addition, the company engages in the sale of ready-mix concrete; and mining, extracting, production, and sale of aggregates, including crushed stones, sand, and gravel. Its products are used in commercial and residential construction; public construction projects; and projects to build, expand, and repair roads and highways. The company was formerly known as Centex Construction Products, Inc. and changed its name to Eagle Materials, Inc. in January 2004. Eagle Materials Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Ibstock

(Get Free Report)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; retaining walls, such as stepoc, slopeloc, and keystone. It provides fencing and landscaping products including fence posts, copings and cappings, gravel boards, bollards, balustrades, path edging, gully surrounds, and urban landscaping; flooring products, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails; and precast staircases and lift shafts. In addition, the company offers rail and infrastructure products, which includes rail troughs, platform copers, cable theft protection, signal bases, utility ducts, and inspection chambers; and services including design and technical support, off-site solutions, bespoke concrete products, and engraving and cutting service. It offers its products and services under the Ibstock Brick, Ibstock Kevington, Anderton, Forticrete, Supreme, Longley, Ibstock Telling, and generix brands. The company was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Ibstock, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.