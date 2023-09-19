Reviewing Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) & Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF)

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) and Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trane Technologies and Schweiter Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trane Technologies $15.99 billion 2.91 $1.76 billion $8.11 25.12 Schweiter Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trane Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Schweiter Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

80.7% of Trane Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Trane Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Trane Technologies and Schweiter Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trane Technologies 11.18% 31.22% 10.45% Schweiter Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Trane Technologies and Schweiter Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trane Technologies 3 7 6 0 2.19 Schweiter Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33

Trane Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $198.41, suggesting a potential downside of 2.61%. Given Trane Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trane Technologies is more favorable than Schweiter Technologies.

Summary

Trane Technologies beats Schweiter Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps. The company also provides building management, telematic, control, energy efficiency and infrastructure program, geothermal, thermal energy, thermostats, rate chambers, package heating and cooling, temporary heating and cooling, and unitary systems; bus, rail, and multi-pipe heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; and container, diesel-powered, truck, industrial, rail, self-powered truck, trailer, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration and air filtration systems, as well as aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. In addition, it offers energy and facility management, installation and performance contracting, repair and maintenance, and rental services. It markets and sells its products under the Trane and Thermo King brands through sales offices, distributors, and dealers; and through sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors. The company was formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc and changed its name to Trane Technologies plc in March 2020. Trane Technologies plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

About Schweiter Technologies

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of extruded and cast plastic sheets, composite panels, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers new generation for traffic signs made from aluminum composite panels; decorative façade material and innovative roof cladding made from aluminum composite panels; individual photo wall, printed on lightweight foam sheets; and cycle shelter with optimum weather protection from extruded acrylic sheets. It also provides lightweight composite elements for buses and coaches; lightweight chassis for city buses; high-quality baths and basins from thermoformed acrylic sheets; mats and balance pads for the fitness/sports and physio market; PET rigid foams for wind farm components; structural balsa wood for wind farm components; and greenhouse made of virtually unbreakable extruded multiwall polycarbonate sheets. The company serves the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets. It offers its products under the AIREX, ALUCOBOND, BALTEK, DIBOND, FOREX, GATOR, KAPA, PERSPEX, SINTRA, CRYLON, and CRYLUX brands. In addition, it is involved in the property management and management activities. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

