ABVC BioPharma (ABVC) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) is one of 990 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ABVC BioPharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABVC BioPharma’s peers have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ABVC BioPharma $970,000.00 -$16.42 million -0.27 ABVC BioPharma Competitors $1.79 billion $226.33 million -5.03

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ABVC BioPharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ABVC BioPharma. ABVC BioPharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ABVC BioPharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABVC BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 ABVC BioPharma Competitors 5191 16866 42861 806 2.60

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 78.21%. Given ABVC BioPharma’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ABVC BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABVC BioPharma -1,607.06% -477.58% -121.75% ABVC BioPharma Competitors -2,276.52% -323.49% -33.86%

Summary

ABVC BioPharma peers beat ABVC BioPharma on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; and collaboration agreements with BioHopeKing Corporation and BioFirst Corporation. The company is based in Fremont, California. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. is a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

