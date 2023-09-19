Critical Contrast: Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) versus LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

LegalZoom.com has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $619.98 million 3.19 -$48.73 million ($0.04) -258.00 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $19.39 million 0.49 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LegalZoom.com.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com -1.47% 0.80% 0.29% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LegalZoom.com and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 1 1 5 0 2.57 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus target price of $14.86, indicating a potential upside of 43.96%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ahmedabad, India.

