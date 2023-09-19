Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $64.21 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $64.21 million and approximately $475,019.82 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014214 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,149.20 or 0.99994847 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06400108 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $546,032.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.